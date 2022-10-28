Luton Sikh soup kitchen has a special visitor when the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire was invited to celebrate Bandi Chhor Divas – the Celebration of Freedom.

The soup kitchen was set up in November last year to provide a hot meal and other food items to the needy and vulnerable, whatever their ethnicity.

Based outside the town hall on a Sunday evening, it initially served 100 hot meals in an hour. But the cost of living crisis has seen this rise dramatically to 150 in half the time.

High Sheriff Lady Jane Clifford (in purple scarf) celebrates Bandi Chhor Divas at the Luton Sikh soup kitchen

Lady Jane was delighted to see first-hand the hard work and organisation behind the operation and thanked the volunteers who turn up in all weathers, as well as the many local businesses who offer their support.

She said: “It’s such a humbling experience to meet the Sikh soup kitchen volunteers and see for myself their sterling efforts to provide food for those in need."

“And I’m delighted to have been able to facilitate the partnership with Thurlow Nunn who kindly loan them a van every Sunday.”

Luton Guru Nanak Gurdwara lit up for the Celebration of Freedom

Luton Guru Nanak Gurdwara president Baljit Singh added: “Sewa – selfless service – is part of our religion. We feel it is our duty to help.

"And on the auspicious occasion of Bandi Chhor Divas, our community service is even more relevant as we seek to commemorate selflessness.”

Regular volunteer Gurch Randhawa said: “It’s amazing to see the support from businesses like Sainsbury’s and Gail’s Bakery in Harpenden, Thurlow Nunn Luton and Putteridge Bury Conference Centre, as well as the community.”

Soup kitchen co-ordinator Bal Ahir is keen to ensure the soup kitchen can continue feeding people from all faiths and ethnic backgrounds for as long as possible and appealed for donations: “The Gurdwara would welcome gifts of vegetarian food.

"If you can help, please call 07782 348801, email [email protected] or visit the GoFundMe page.”

> Bandi Chhior Divas is one of the most important dates on the Sikh calendar and coincides with Diwali.