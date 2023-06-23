A life-long Hatters fan has celebrated his team's promotion to the Premier League by getting a tattoo of his club's badge - on the back of his head.

Micky Hyde, now 37, was 16 when he promised his late father Terry he’d get the ink if Luton Town Football Club ever made it to the top flight.

Tattoo artist Trudi Woodward didn’t believe him when he first told her what he wanted – but gave up two hours of her time to do the work for free.

Micky Hyde's Luton Town Football Club tattoo.

The tattoo includes the Luton Town badge, the date Terry died and the words “RIP Dad”.

Father-of-five Micky is due to marry his fiancee Lisa-Marie White, 40, in August and she has demanded that no photos are taken of them from behind on the big day.

But now Micky has pledged to go one better and get LTFC tattooed across his forehead if Luton win the Premier League this season.

Micky, a builder from Luton, said: “I was 16 and me and my dad were sitting in our local pub watching Luton play in 2002. I said to my dad ‘when Luton get to the Prem I’m getting the badge tattooed on my head’ and he said ‘I don’t think that will happen in my lifetime, son’.

The late Terry Hyde (back, straw hat) with his family.

“He died 10 years later at 49 from sudden death syndrome and since then we’ve just been climbing and now we’re here. I just knew we were going to get to the Prem in my lifetime and that’s the tattoo I wanted to get in memory of my dad.

“The day after the open top bus parade, I brought a job forward doing a patio at a woman’s house and she told me she was a tattooist. The next minute I heard my dad in my head saying ‘go on son, get it done’.

“I told her and she didn’t believe I was going to get it done. Three hours later and I was spending two hours having the badge tattooed on the back of my head in the studio in her house.

Micky Hyde with his daughter at Wembley after Luton Town were promoted to the Premier League.

“I’ve got 11 other tattoos but this one was by far the worst pain. I had numbing cream at first but that wore off within 10 minutes and I felt like my brain was getting drilled.

“I just had my dad in my head smiling down. He would’ve been so proud. He was a local football coach for 30 years in Luton and was a steward at Kenilworth Road as well.

“There are about 160 members of my family in Luton and we’re all mad about the club.

“I had already told my missus before we went to Wembley on the Friday ‘you do know, if we get promoted I have to get this done’. We’re getting married in eight weeks’ time and she said ‘what about the wedding?’.

Micky Hyde getting his Luton Town head tattoo.

“But I’d made this promise to my dad and I’m a man of my word.

“When she saw it she just thought I was mad but she knows what I’m like and she didn’t fall out with me at all. She’s a good woman and knows what my dad means to me so there was no chance of the wedding getting called off.

“But she did say there’s no way we’re getting photos of the back of my head on the wedding day.

“My five kids just love it. My youngest rang me the other day saying ‘dad, there are so many people who want to be friends with me now’.

“I’ve already told my fiancee that I’m getting LTFC tattooed on my forehead if we win the Prem this year. In my lifetime if they do win the Prem in the future I will get another tattoo but I’m not too sure it’ll be on my forehead.

“You can never say never because it’s football.