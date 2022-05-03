Mecca Bingo is offering Luton fans a pick me up

In the wake of the team’s humiliating 7-0 defeat by Fulham on Monday afternoon, Mecca Bingo is stepping up to console fans in the town by offering an extra £70 to anybody who calls house on number 7 today (May 3).

With plenty of Luton fans likely feeling a little blue after Sunday’s game, Mecca Bingo’s £70 offer is bound to put a smile on the faces of any lucky number 7 winners by boosting their spoils.

The offer is running for today only, and is exclusively available at Mecca’s new, state-of-the-art Luton club.

With vibrant surroundings, a re-visioned bingo schedule and an extensive menu, there's something for everybody at Mecca Luton. For more information, visit: www.meccabingo.com/bingo-clubs/luton