Luton Town’s historic win on Saturday has seen a strong response on social media, from Hollywood royalty to ex pats.

Twitter was awash with congratulatory comments, from actor and football owner Ryan Reynolds to Luton Town supporters as far afield as Canada and France after the club won its way into the Premier League.

Beds Police said: “Congratulations again to Gabe Osho and all at @LutonTown on their promotion to the Premier League We are proud partners with the club on the Safe to Play campaign, to ensure young people can enjoy sport in a safe environment.”

While Luton Sixth Form College said on Monday: "Fabulous atmosphere from start till end this morning! Once again, a huge congratulations to the team Luton Town Football Club for their incredible achievement in securing Premier League status next season."

Luton Council of Faiths added: "Congratulations from the Luton Muslim Community - One Town - One Dream. Luton Town Football Club."

Luton Council tweeted: "Never in doubt. So proud of our team and our town tonight. Tom Lockyer, hope you are feeling fine"

And today (Tuesday) a Luton primary school celebrated two of its own pupils’ involvement in the victory parade on Monday. Chantry Primary Academy @chantryprimary posted: “Wowsers - when @LutonTown won on Saturday, we didn't think it'd be our very own Grace & Zac taking the trophy onto the stage at yesterday's parade! They did a grand job in front of 10,000+ cheering fans, rubbing shoulders with the Luton players and manager! Awesome!”

Celebrating Luton Town's historic win

Ex footballer Joe Davis praised the players for their reaction after the game. @JoeDavis6 posted: “In an era where Premier League players can’t find the time to sign an autograph or pose for a photo, Luton Town’s players and manager embrace a disabled fan moments after winning promotion at Wembley. Humility, from top to bottom. Chairman to Kitman.”

Presenter and reporter for Premier League Productions Faye Carruthers said: “I wrote something…it’s been edited a bit (how do you sum up 25 years in 600 words?!) I sobbed at Wembley as I wondered if Luton would survive’”

Fans in Canada @LutonTownCanada, said after meeting a fellow fan: “When you’re in the most random place in the world waiting for a connecting flight (Raleigh, North Carolina ) and you bump into one of these. Plenty of banter…but he was more upset about their loss of Rob Edwards.”

There were also some poignant messages. @SSE_LTFC said: I NEED YOUR HELP HATTERS! I'm trying to locate a guy who was sat in block 501 at the game Saturday. When I was sobbing full tears with the photo of my grandad at full time you said some words to me that'll stay with me forever. DM me if you see this!”

Sky News, @SkyNews commented on the celebrations yesterday. They tweeted: “Thousands of Luton Town fans have been celebrating in the streets as their football team staged an open-top bus parade to mark their historic promotion to the Premier League.”