Schools across Luton took part in book related events and activities

Students and staff across Luton enjoyed celebrating World Book Day today (Thursday, March 2), with a variety of events and activities.

World Book Day was first celebrated in the UK over 25 years ago, and is recognised in over 100 countries around the world. Most Luton primary schools have invited their students to dress up as their favourite characters, but other schools have decided to think of alternatives this year.

Stopsley Primary School said: “This year due to the current cost of living we have decided not to ask the children to dress up, but we have arranged a variety of activities for the children for them to do and a ‘book swap’ across the school.

“This involves children donating pre-loved books into school on the day. This gives the children the opportunity to choose different books to keep on world book day.”

Other schools such as Bramingham Primary School celebrated with a week full of book fun. On Friday (February 24), author Ian Brown launched the school’s book week with an assembly and several workshops throughout the day. You can read more about this visit on our website.

Here are some of the book related outfits that students wore to school.

If you would like your child’s picture (or your own!) added to our gallery, email [email protected] – including the name and age of the person in the picture, plus the character they’re dressed up as.

Wenlock CE Academy A host of colourful characters at Wenlock CE Academy. How many do you recognise?

Joshua, aged four, dressed up as the Very Hungry Caterpillar

William Austin Infant School Youngsters in costume enjoy a good book in the library

William Austin Infant School Children dressed up as book characters, took part in the William Austin Amazing Book Day Quiz and shared storytime with parents.