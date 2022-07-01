Luton Youth Festival returns tomorrow - with free activities and carnival parade

All the activities are free, making it ideal entertainment for the whole family.

And in addition to the usual live music and dance, the festival is holding its first ever Family Carnival Parade.

The UK Centre for Carnival Arts will be hosting drumming and costume-making workshops, as well as bringing a range of their stunning garments for families to try on and wear for a boogie around the grounds.

Poster for Luton Youth Festival

So whether you want to pose for a selfie in a spectacular outfit, drum up a storm or simply sit back and watch, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

There’s a perfect mix of music, live performances, games, inflatables and even a camp fire, with plenty to do inside and out, whatever the weather.

The Scouts are providing inexpensive eats and there’s plenty of space to bring your own picnic.

The Luton Youth Festival – now in its 17th year – is organised by Leagrave Youth which leads a unique partnership of schools, charities, faith and performing arts groups.

The planned 15th anniversary festival had to be cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic. Instead, workshops were provided to help children build their confidence in preparation for returning to the classroom.

In 2021, there was a hugely successful Christmas Festival with more than 100 young performers and audiences of 2,000 at sold-out venues.

Festival founder and director Paul Vitty says: “It’s really great to be back hosting our summer event and incredible to see how much the event remains loved by the community.

"Generations have loved coming along because of the relaxed, joyous atmosphere. And we’re incredibly proud that those who appeared as young people 10 or 15 years ago return with their own children.

"It’s delivered on a micro budget and it’s really important to our ethos that it’s inclusive and remains entirely free.

"The festival is about everyone coming together and encouraging the talents of our community’s children and young people – whether it’s a child learning the first few notes on a guitar or an award-winning dance company.

"Our line-up is always inclusive and entertaining. And anyone can join in the carnival parade – it’s a perfect addition to our fun party atmosphere.”

There’s an inflatable obstacle course, bouncy castle and toddlers’ inflatable soft play area.

Those taking part include Leagrave Scouts, Girl Guides, Jolly Beans, Girls’ Friendly Society, Stopsley Chen Tai Chi, Flying Start Luton, History Knights and LU4 Creative.

There will be performances from Christina Marks School of Performing Arts, Rayners School of Dance, Pirton Hill Primary, Downside Primary and Stardust Theatre Company.

All activities are free but donations are welcome with all proceeds going directly to providing activities for young people.

The church is a short walk from Leagrave train station.