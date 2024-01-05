Luton’s Best Awards: Incredibly close battle to win our People’s Choice vote

It's an incredibly tight battle in the race to win the People’s Choice category in the Luton’s Best Awards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Just before Christmas we revealed which unsung heroes in our community had been shortlisted in each of the award categories - and our readers were given the chance to have a say in one of the categories too.

The awards, organised by Love Luton, celebrate the achievements of truly remarkable individuals and organisations who make our town a better place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the Luton News-sponsored People’s Choice award, you, the general public, get to vote for your winner from all the shortlisted candidates.

This graphic shows just how spread the voting has been so far.

You have until 12noon on January 17 to place your People's Choice vote.

So far more nearly 1,700 votes have been cast, but as the graphic shows the votes have been somewhat spread across all those shortlisted – in fact currently (the afternoon of Friday, January 5), the top 2 have exactly the same number of votes!

To place your vote visit our online article here where you can also read more about all those shortlisted.

Shortlisted Luton’s Best nominees...

Luton's Best award winners will be revealed later this month

Adult Achiever: Halimah Isbag, Frankie Storey.

Best Fundraiser: Helen Smeath, Selma Tura.

Best Volunteer: Carmel Mooney, Young at Heart Café.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Care in the Community: Nicky Murray, Angela Scarlett-Marshall.

Daniel Connor was People's Choice 2022

Child of Courage: Inayah Nawaz, Rayyan Hussain.

Community Business Person: Maria Collins, Roy Greening.

Community Company: Hannah Solicitors, The Courtney Foundation.

Community Project: Noah Outreach, Helen Smeath.

Entrepreneur: Mariana Brown, Hasina Rahman.

Environmental Achievement: The Hub Environmental Protection Team, The Wilder Future Project.

Health Hero: Mark Pedder, Dr Seema Sukhani.

Inspirational Female: Rumi Chowdhury, Ruth Robb.

Keeping Luton Safe: Luton All Women’s Centre, Noah Outreach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leisure, Culture and Heritage: Hatters Heritage, Kerry Watson and Julia Fraser, Luton Music Mix.

Lifetime Achievement: Keith Guy, Elizabeth Stringer.

Luton in Harmony: Good Gym Luton, Paul Hammond.

Most Outstanding Citizen: Sujel Miah,Elizabeth Stringer.

Service with a Smile: Halimah Isbag, Luton Foodbank.

Sporting Inspiration: Tysie Gallagher, Kate Neale.

Step Forward Luton: Martin Gazeley, Gavin O’Brien.