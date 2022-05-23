Luton's bingo lovers celebrate with celebrities including Britain's Got Talent finalist Wayne Woodward and TOWIE stars

Headline acts included singer and actor Ray Quinn and former Union J member, Jaymi. Britain’s Got Talent finalist Wayne Woodward, made famous by his astounding Frank Sinatra croon, also took to the stage to wow guests.

The stars took to the stage of the newly refurbished Mecca Bingo on Skimpot Road, Luton, to belt out their top hits. Guests were also entertained by seven finalists of Mecca Bingo’s Got Talent, following a nation-wide search. The judging panel, which consisted of Jaymi, Wayne and Benidorm star Sherrie Hewson, were impressed by singers, rappers and acrobats.

Ray Quinn performs at the Mecca Bingo Love Bingo Ball. The Ball acted as the final for the Mecca Bingo’s Got Talent Final, which scoured the nation to find the UK’s hottest talent acts - photo J Hordle / INhouse images

Other stars on the bill included psychic Sally Morgan and TOWIE stars Bobby Norris and Dan Edgar. The bingo-loving crowd also dabbed the night away and were entertained with dance classes from Strictly Come Dancing’s Robin Windsor.

Sam Fay, head of strategy at Mecca Bingo, said: “Mecca’s all about having fun, and it’s been a night of outstanding entertainment and celebration with the stars at our flagship Luton club. Our Mecca Bingo’s Got Talent finalists were fantastic, Robin Windsor had customers up doing the salsa and Ray brought the house down with his hits.”