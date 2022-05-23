Luton's bingo lovers celebrate with celebrities including Britain's Got Talent finalist Wayne Woodward and TOWIE stars

Headline acts included singer and actor Ray Quinn and former Union J member, Jaymi. Britain’s Got Talent finalist Wayne Woodward, made famous by his astounding Frank Sinatra croon, also took to the stage to wow guests.
The stars took to the stage of the newly refurbished Mecca Bingo on Skimpot Road, Luton, to belt out their top hits. Guests were also entertained by seven finalists of Mecca Bingo’s Got Talent, following a nation-wide search. The judging panel, which consisted of Jaymi, Wayne and Benidorm star Sherrie Hewson, were impressed by singers, rappers and acrobats.
Other stars on the bill included psychic Sally Morgan and TOWIE stars Bobby Norris and Dan Edgar. The bingo-loving crowd also dabbed the night away and were entertained with dance classes from Strictly Come Dancing’s Robin Windsor.
Sam Fay, head of strategy at Mecca Bingo, said: “Mecca’s all about having fun, and it’s been a night of outstanding entertainment and celebration with the stars at our flagship Luton club. Our Mecca Bingo’s Got Talent finalists were fantastic, Robin Windsor had customers up doing the salsa and Ray brought the house down with his hits.”
The winner of Mecca Bingo’s nationwide search of a star, Mecca Bingo’s Got Talent was also announced during the evening. Singer Mitchell Miller from Birmingham was crowned the winner and his prize includes £5,000 cash, tickets to the Britain’s Got Talent final, an introduction to a talent agent and a paid tour of Mecca Bingo venues to kickstart his professional career.