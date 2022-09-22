Luton’s Great British Bake Off star Nadiya Hussain is top of the social media charts

Nadiya Hussain is top of the GBBO stars when it comes to social media

When it comes to whose cakes are worth the most cash on social media, Luton born Nadiya Hussain reigns supreme.

Following on from her amazing win when she won the hearts of millions on the Great British Bake Off, she's the highest earner on Instagram, making up to £3,726.87 per sponsored post, and her Twitter earnings are a cut above the rest, with a paid for post worth up to £3,080.

The 2015 winner takes first place as the most successful baker on social media with 245,200 Twitter followers, 859,000mInstagram followers, and a staggering 68,000 average monthly Google searches globally according to research by Jeffbet.com. Factoring in the average engagement rate and earnings per post, she ranked the highest in comparison to the other former winners.

With a string of TV appearances since winning the show, it’s no surprise to see Nadiya win star baker in this study. She has her own BBC TV show ‘Nadiya Bakes’, is a guest presenter on Loose Women, not to mention she’s also a contributing editor to BBC Good Food magazine.

However, following closely behind is 2013 winner, John Whaite, who also receives a staggering number of Google searches (70,000) and has 301,000 Instagram followers. However, despite this, the star does not have a Twitter account after he deleted it in August 2021, after the news broke he would be appearing on Strictly Come Dancing.

Next on the list is David Atherton who won GBBO in 2019. And despite not having the highest number of social media followers, he does have the highest engagement rate (4.41%) suggesting fans are keen to engage with the star. Since the bread-baking buff won the Bake Off final, he released a cookbook for children, My First Cook Book, regularly writes for The Guardian and has since published two more healthy eating cookbooks.

Rahul Mandal from 2018 has the second highest number of Instagram followers (382,000) meaning he could earn a whopping £1,649 from a single post.