The bank holiday weekend, starting on Thursday, promises to be a memorable one for the country and Luton as the nation celebrates the 70th year of the reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

Around 30 street parties have been organised throughout the town and in order to ensure maximum safety and fun for those involved there will be a number of road closures throughout the period. Search the table below to find out which roads will be closed.

In addition to the street parties there are events taking place in the Town Centre which are open to all.

On the Thursday and Friday bank holiday council parks will charge £1 for all day parking and buses will run according to the relevant company’s bank holiday schedules.

There will be something for everyone on Thursday, with music, dancing and the day culminating with the lighting of the beacon, an event replicated up and down the country, in the evening.

On Thursday and Friday, bus companies will operate a Sunday service. Buses will be unable to serve stops at the Galaxy, Silver Street, Park Square and Church Street until after the Carnival procession is finished. All buses will start and end at the Interchange.

There will be some extra bus services to encourage as many people as possible to enjoy the various events.

The events kick off on June 2 when Little Red art studios is holding a street art festival from 1pm-5pm with activities for all ages, in which they will encourage participants to use their skills to create right royal memories.

The Official Beacon Lighting Ceremony timings and activity start at 2pm with The Proclamation – from Town Crier Jeff Bullock

And then from 2.10 to 5pm there is music and entertainment from the likes of Lavz intro/ DJ opening, jazz vocalist Victoria Moyle, Ldeea, Ella, Talarthur, Huru, Ras Ebo, Forever International, before the Rob Mach Quartet take over from 5pm , with the Big Hat Factory Choir, JazzFlavourz and Jenny Ingram.

At 9.35pm Tony Doherty, Piper will begin playing “Diu Regnare” in tribute to Her Majesty the Queen and at 9.40pm Alan Norman, Bugler will begin to special tribute to Her Majesty the Queen by playing a bespoke bugle call entitled ‘Majesty’.

At 9.45pm A Song for the Commonwealth will coincide with the lighting of the Beacon to be lit by Susan Lousada DL representing HM-Lord Lieutenant with Luton Choral Society will sing ’Song for the Commonwealth’ a specially commissioned piece for the jubilee.

On Saturday the carnival returns after a two year absence following the pandemic. On this occasion the parade begins in Manor Road Park and will dance its way with music and spectacular costumes, through the streets to the town centre.

The route is from Manor Road Park to Luton Town Centre with events starting at 12pm (noon) and the Procession starting at 1pm.