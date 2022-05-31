6 National Highways road closures for Luton drivers to watch out for this week

Luton's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start this week:

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

• A1081, from 10pm May 30 to 5am May 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 10 to junction 11a - slip road closure and lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm May 31 to 5am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11A to junction 10 - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm June 6 to 5am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 10 to junction 9 - Lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm June 7 to 5am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10 hard shoulder closure due to white lining/road marking works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1081, from 10pm June 7 to 5am June 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 - carriageway closure/ Lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 10pm June 13 to 5am August 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, M1 J11A Eastern Roundabout to A5 Thorn Road Roundabout, carriageway closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Waterman Aspen.