Luton's vibrant night-time economy wins town its third Purple Flag award

The coveted accolade is awarded to areas providing a diverse mix of dining, entertainment and culture while simultaneously promoting the safety and wellbeing of visitors and residents.

The Purple Flag is similar to the Green Flag for Parks and the Blue Flag for beaches. It aims to raise the standard and broaden the appeal of night time offers in towns and city centres.

Luton was first awarded Purple Flag status in 2018 and it was renewed in 2019.

Luton at Night

The latest award focused on the town’s diverse live music and food venues open between 5pm and midnight.

Judges from the Association of Town and City Management praised Luton’s submission and for the comprehensive business support provided during the pandemic as well as the level of partnership across multiple projects.

Luton Business Improvement District (BID) manager Julia Horsman said: “We are very proud to be flying the Purple Flag for a third year and are aware that we need to continue to work to address the challenges that businesses and visitors face.”

Cllr Maria Lovell added: “This renewal is excellent news and it demonstrates the success of the collaborative work across the town centre during the pandemic to keep businesses running and operating safely for residents.