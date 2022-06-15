Tim Hortons bagel and coffee

Iconic Canadian restaurant Tim Hortons® is set to open the doors of its Dunstable restaurant this month.

From June 29, diners will be able to get their hands on its famous coffee, donuts and delicious meals when it opens at its new venue in White Lion Retail Park from 7am.

And to celebrate, the first customer in the drive-thru and first in the restaurant queue will be awarded with free drinks for a whole year – a prize worth a staggering £3,100.

Free breakfast meals will also be given away to its first 100 customers, and there will be free drinks and donuts for people who activate their Tim Hortons’ digital wallet. Guests will simply need to scan the QR code found at the restaurant to activate the rewards wallet.

The new Tim Hortons restaurant in Dunstable will be open from 6am till midnight, seven days a week. The menu will feature best-selling items, including Timbits®, Iced Capps, Freshly Baked Donuts and Tims® Crispy Chicken Sandwich, as well as beef burgers, hot dogs, and lattice fries.