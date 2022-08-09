A popular Luton park needs your votes to find the country’s top green spaces.

Wigmore Valley Park is in the running to take the favourite parks title for 2022 in a vote organised by Fields in Trust, an independent charity protecting Britain’s parks and green spaces. It was a runner up in the contest in 2019.

The 85 acre site contains a County Wildlife site, and is described as having “a utilitarian role providing a sound and pollution buffer from the airport, thus saving local people from suffering much worse health problems.”

The County Wildlife Site is recognised for its hedgerows and neutral and calcareous grassland. Common toads, voles and shrews have been known to inhabit the site and it is known for its wild orchids.

Vote for Wigmore Park - photo Google Maps

The Eaton Green Road site is currently under the spotlight after the announcement that London Luton Airport is looking to expand. Campaigners of the site are fighting the proposals and a planning inquiry, due to start next month, is expected to take around six weeks.

Encouraging people to vote, Fields in Trust said: “Our local parks have acted as a refuge for so many of us over the past few years and now is our chance to celebrate the spaces that gave us so much in our time of need. Is your local park a special place on the doorstep to get outdoors, move, relax, play, meet with loved ones and more? Is your favourite park the UK's favourite?”