And there is more good news for its first customers – with exclusive prizes and goody bags handed out for the first 50 people through the doors of the new concept store at The Mall when it opens at 9am on December 8.

Deputy mayor of Luton, Cllr Zanib Raja will officially open the shop, which will offer old favourites like pick and mix, home and garden items. There will also be a new paint mixing service on-site and a key-cutting service. The Luton site is one of new concept stores and the first to open ahead of a roll-out of store openings that will continue throughout 2024.

Store manager Amjid Hussain said: “We’re thrilled to be opening the doors of one of the first new Wilko stores and anticipate a great response from past and future Luton customers alike.”

Roy Greening, centre director at The Mall Luton said; “We are thrilled that Wilko will be opening its doors once again here at The Mall, with their grand re-opening on Friday 8th December. The store’s return has led to much excitement from our loyal customers and will be a must visit destination for Christmas essentials this festive season, with a huge range of gifts and decorations set to stock the shelves.