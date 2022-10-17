Maggie and Kiwi, receiving a certificate from Dharmi Patel of Luton Foodbank.

Maggie Herod completed the 77-mile long John Bunyan Trail around the county with rescue dog Kiwi as part of her fundraising efforts for the charity she is a volunteer for.

“I walked with Kiwi to raise money for Luton Foodbank and also to raise awareness of the role that food banks have in so many people's lives,” said Maggie, who is a volunteer at the charity’s distribution points.

“I have been especially saddened by the increasing need for children's food parcels. There are so many in the town experiencing difficulties and we know that things will only get tougher for them.”

Three years ago, Maggie and Kiwi completed a similar challenge, undertaking a 53-mile walk along the River Lea to Limehouse Basin, where it merges into the River Thames.

As a result of the cost of living crisis putting pressure on people’s incomes, Luton Foodbank has seen a drastic increase in the number of food parcels it is distributing.

Salma Khan, Project Manager of Luton Foodbank, said: “There are many people faced with the uncertainty of not knowing if they will be able to provide for their families.

“This is an incredibly hard time for many in our town. I would encourage those that find themselves in difficulties to contact Luton Foodbank.”

If you or someone you know wants information about how to access food parcels, you can contact the Luton Foodbank on [email protected] or on 01582 725838.

