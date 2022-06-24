The 16-year-old, who starts A-level studies at Luton Sixth Form College in September, has agreed to carry the baton in her place.

Maleehah recalls: “Fortunately we were able to share this good news with Amani before she passed away. I feel honoured to be able to take part in remembrance of her.”

Amani – a Masters student and first class honours law graduate from Luton – died on her sister Ruqahhay’s 21st birthday, less than two years after being diagnosed with a grade 4 glioblastoma multiforme.

Amani with her family when she graduated - mum Yasmin, dad Khuram and sisters Maleehah and Ruqayyah

She was just 23 and a staunch campaigner and fundraiser for Brain Tumour Research. The charity nominated her as a baton bearer because of her valued contribution to its campaigns – including #BrainTumourPetition and Stop the Devastation.

Her mum Yasmin says: “Amani loved being involved in campaigning and raising awareness about brain tumour research. It brought purpose to her darkest days and gave her something to focus on outside herself and her own problems.

"She said many times: ‘It might be too late for me but I want to make a change for others.’ She hated this disease and how it descended so quickly and robbed her of her life, hopes and dreams. The thought of anyone else going through the same illness often upset her. She just couldn’t sit back and watch so she decided to speak up to try to make a difference.

"Her physical appearance had changed greatly since her diagnosis so putting herself in the spotlight was both selfless and extremely brave. In a world where appearance seems to be everything, Amani brought a new narrative. She showed it is far more important what you do with the time you are given – however limited that might be – rather than how you look to the world.

Amani Liaquat who died in February two years after being diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour

"She has left so many powerful legacies behind through her campaigning and fundraising and the podcasts on her @Fight4Amani Instagram page and YouTube channel.

"If any of these can bring about concrete change in the current funding of brain cancer research or finding a cure, she would be so proud.”

Maleehah’s grief at losing her big sister is tinged with huge pride. She says: “Amani was so strong and kept fighting even when there was no hope left. She fought for the sake of others and I think that’s something everyone can learn from. She is my biggest inspiration. And not just to me but to so many people around the world who see her as a role model.

"She was the sweetest, kindest person I will ever meet and my heart breaks more and more every day knowing she had to leave this world in such a cruel way.

Maleehah Liaquat

“It’s been a big adjustment, from spending every moment possible with my sister and caring for her constantly to her no longer being by my side. I feel like it’s something I will never be able to process and accept.”

Maleehah will carry the baton 200m through Wardown Park on July 8. It’s a place which holds many childhood memories and where her family held Luton’s first ever Walk of Hope last September. It raised more than £15,000 for Brain Tumour Research.

Maleehah is looking forward to taking this responsibility on her sister’s behalf.

She explains: “Amani always paved the way perfectly for me and our other sisters so it feels only right for me to do this for her now. I will carry the baton with pride and confidence in her memory and to continue her fight for justice.

"As part of my GCSE English exam, I wrote a speech about Amani which I plan to video and record and release on the day I am a baton bearer in her honour. My love for my older sister will never die and for this reason I will never stop speaking about her, no matter how hard it is.

"Sharing her story will spread understanding and awareness while keeping her memory alive.”

Mum Yasmin adds: “It will be very emotional to watch our youngest daughter take part in such an historic moment, even more so knowing this was an honour for Amani who is no longer with us.

"Wardown Park holds many memories for us as a family and particularly at the fundraising event last year.

"Amani bravely addressed the crowd at the starting line with a passionate speech about the lack of funding into brain cancer and asked: ‘Is my life not worthy of saving?’”

Thousands of baton bearers, each with inspiring backgrounds and stories, have been given the honour of carrying the baton during its 25 day 2,500 mile journey through England which will culminate at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on July 28.

> Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer yet historically just one percent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.

Brain Tumour Research spokesperson Charlie Allsebrook said: “Amani was a true inspiration and a brave ambassador for the brain cancer community.

"She was generous with her time, even when she knew she didn’t have long left, and extremely passionate about the cause.