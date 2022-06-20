Man charged with two Luton burglaries and remains in custody

Perparim Handraj, 32, of Cock Hill Lane, Birmingham, has been charged with two counts of burglary dwelling relating to incidents on 1 and 4 May.

He appeared at court on Friday (June 17), where he was remanded into custody.

Handraj is next due to appear in court on 18 July.

He was arrested on to counts pf burglary

Detective Sergeant Gemma Pugh, from Bedfordshire Police’s specialist Operation Maze burglary team, said: “We are determined to do all we can to protect our communities from burglary.”

Anyone with any information about burglary is asked to report it online or call 101.