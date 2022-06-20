Man charged with two Luton burglaries and remains in custody

A man has been charged in connection to two burglaries in Luton.

By Lynn Hughes
Monday, 20th June 2022, 5:07 pm

Perparim Handraj, 32, of Cock Hill Lane, Birmingham, has been charged with two counts of burglary dwelling relating to incidents on 1 and 4 May.

He appeared at court on Friday (June 17), where he was remanded into custody.

Handraj is next due to appear in court on 18 July.

Detective Sergeant Gemma Pugh, from Bedfordshire Police’s specialist Operation Maze burglary team, said: “We are determined to do all we can to protect our communities from burglary.”

Anyone with any information about burglary is asked to report it online or call 101.

For more information and crime prevention advice visit Beds Police’s website, which includes advice on keeping your home visible from the street which makes it harder for a burglar to get close to a home unnoticed, and provide somewhere to hide while carrying out a burglary or theft from the property.