Houghton Regis’ newest care home development was visited by the town mayor at its ceremonial ‘topping out’ when a tree was planted.

The Thorn Springs, located on Collie Place in Houghton Regis is due to open in October this year.

The newly-built care home will provide 24-hour residential and dementia care for its residents and will bring 65 jobs to the area.

Yvonne at the site this week.

Cllr Yvonne Farrell was greeted at the ceremony by Ideal Carehomes’ commissioning director, Maria Taylor. They were joined by estates manager, Ben Parker, and site manager, Zeb Massey.

The mayor was given a tour of the facilities, which will include 66 bedrooms with en-suite wet rooms, a cinema room, a hair salon, a tea room and a Sky Bar.

Cllr Farrell said: “Thorn Springs in Bidwell West is bright and well laid out, with quality fixtures and fittings, and even has an indoor garden room opening onto the outside garden spaces, which are especially good for sensory and active wellbeing.”

She added: “This is a wonderful ‘forever home’ that will be staffed by local, friendly professionals. I was extremely impressed by what I saw.”

Maria Taylor thanked the mayor for her visit. She said: “It was an absolute pleasure to meet her. Our new home is coming together nicely, and I’m sure our future residents will love what the facility has to offer.”