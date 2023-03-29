News you can trust since 1891
Meet the adorable baby pygmy goats at Whipsnade Zoo

And they have cute Disney-themed names

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 29th Mar 2023, 16:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 16:05 BST

What is cuter than a baby goat? Not much, right? Well, those taking a trip to Whispnade Zoo this Easter will be some of the first to see the new baby pygmy goats.

The six kids have joined the herd with the zoo’s members rallying to help name the pint-sized arrivals – using their favourite Disney characters as inspiration.

Elsa, Nala, Tiana, Jasmine, Baloo and Sebastian have moved to their home in the Dunstable Downs and have been settling in, with the older goats slowly warming up to them according to their keeper, Alex Pinnel.

Say hello to Baloo
Say hello to Baloo
Say hello to Baloo
Alex explained the goats, who are about to turn one, have very distinct personalities – which helped in the naming process.

She said: “One is as white as snow and loves an adventure, so our members chose to call her Elsa, while our brown and white goat has been named Baloo. He is fun-loving and easygoing, just like his namesake.”

The West African pygmy goats originate from the forests of Cameroon, which are under threat due to climate change and bushmeat hunting.

Alex said that the older goats are a bit put out that the youngsters are getting all the attention. She added: “So if you visit the Hullabazoo Farm at Whipsnade Zoo this Easter, make sure to give all the goats a pat on the head and a cheery hello, so they don’t feel left out.”

Whipsnade Zoo has also opened the UK's first ever hippo experience, with tickets on sale now.

Look out for Luton News’ article and video later this week after we visit the nesting penguins at the zoo.

