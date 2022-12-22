More than 15k jobs on the cards as part of plans for former Vauxhall Motors site near Luton

Artists impression of the development

More than 15,000 job opportunities could be created from plans for a Vauxhall Motors site on the outskirts of Luton to become industrial units and warehousing, a meeting heard.

The 58-acre site off Luton Road at Chalton housing the company’s aftersales operations is mostly in Central Bedfordshire, with a small part in Luton borough.

About 200 staff were directly employed there, with 100 more on temporary contracts.

Applicant Goodman submitted a hybrid application to demolish the Vauxhall warehouse buildings and replace them with between two and seven industrial units.

This was approved previously by Luton Borough Council, before being presented to Central Bedfordshire Council’s development management committee.

The outline part of the scheme is for the demolition work and the redevelopment of the site for up to 116,000sqm of industrial storage and distribution uses, with parking and landscaping.

The full element is for the site accesses and landscaping along Luton Road, while a potential roundabout access there also forms part of the outline proposals, according to a report to the committee.

“A large three-storey warehouse building has been used for the storage and distribution of automotive parts by Vauxhall,” said the report.

“The facility is due to close as part of the restructuring of the company’s operations.”

Planning officer Peter Vosper explained: “The proposal for the site in a current employment area on brownfield land is acceptable in principle and considered compliant with relevant planning policies.”

Independent Toddington councillor Silvia Collins said in a statement: “This application would be retaining the industrial use of the land, while providing a modernised environment for more than 15,000 new operational employment opportunities, much-needed in our area.

“Approval allows for building between two and seven units up to a maximum of 24m in height, which is tall. Although lower than the nearby Lidl warehouse, it would result in a dominant and overwhelming development.

“The widening of the shared footpath and cycleway on the eastern side of Luton Road is welcome, with a chance to request further funds to maximise safe sustainable choices to access employment destinations locally.”

Independent Toddington councillor Mary Walsh described “the potential for large warehouses”, and asked whether the council or the owners “can influence considering more diverse supply opportunities for employment on that site”.

Simon Flisher for applicant Goodman said: “Our focus is on developing and managing premium accommodation for businesses in key locations.

“This is our first in Central Bedfordshire. Vauxhall has consolidated its aftersales function at Ellesmere Port and redeployed staff.

“We want to ensure the process of decommissioning the old buildings and construction of new ones in seamless.

“It’s a cross boundary application with the southern tip in Luton borough. Both local authorities have allocated the land for new employment development.

“This is the right location for investment in new development for businesses, providing high quality accommodation, job opportunities and upskilling.

“That’s because it’s brownfield land with a large building at the end of its life, it’s next to other industrial premises and has good access to the motorway network.”