More than 30,000 Luton homes at risk of ‘more frequent and severe’ flooding

As climate change intensifies and weather patterns change, Luton faces increasing flood risks according to new guidance from the Environment Agency.

The body, alongside Luton Borough Council, has issued fresh information to help residents understand and manage these threats.

Luton’s flood risk comes from multiple sources - river (fluvial), surface water, groundwater, and sewer flooding.

According to the body, there are around 30,849 properties at risk of surface water flood risk in the area. And a further 1,320 homes are at risk of flooding from the River Lea.

Luton has had some significant floods, with severe ones hitting the town in 1980, 2007, and most recently in September 2024.

These floods forced roads to be closed, damaged properties, and caused major disruption for the town and beyond.

And as climate change makes weather patterns more extreme and unpredictable, the risk of flooding goes up.

While flooding may not have happened in your area, everyone can check their flood risk here.

Being prepared is one of the best things people can do to mitigate their risk of flooding and help get back to normal faster if flooding does happen.

People in the town are advised to sign up for alerts to the Environment Agency’s Flood Warning Service to receive warnings for river flooding.

The weather can change quickly, so checking the Met Office for any surface water flood alerts is also recommended.

The Bedfordshire Local Resilience Forum (BLRF) coordinate responses to major flooding by bringing together councils, emergency services, the NHS, and utility providers. It also gives residents and businesses the tools and advice they need to “prepare for emergencies such as floods, severe weather, or power outages.”

And if the worst were to happen, you need to have a plan in place. Think about what you would do if there were a flood in your home - how would you protect yourself, your family, your pets, and your valuables?

When flooding hits the town, Luton residents should act quickly to stay safe. They are advised to “be prepared as flooding is possible” during a flood alert, take “immediate action” if a flood warning is issued, and follow instructions carefully in a severe flood warning.

After the water recedes, homeowners should “contact their insurance company as soon as possible,” avoid using appliances that have been in flood water until checked, and “take photos of the damage to support their claim.”

Drying and cleaning the property safely, while looking after physical and mental health, can help residents recover more effectively and reduce long-term damage.

The Environment Agency also stressed the importance of being informed and involved, saying “hearing about your experiences can inform how we approach flooding in the future” and that residents’ input is “vital for protecting the community.”