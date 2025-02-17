MP demands post box for Houghton Regis estate as residents forced to take ‘30-minute round trip’ to post a letter

Published 17th Feb 2025, 14:10 BST

The MP for Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable is campaigning with a Houghton Regis resident group to get a post box installed near their new estate.

Alex Mayer MP says that frustrated people living in Bidwell West must make a 30 minute round trip just to post a letter.

The residents met with their MP on Saturday (February 15) to highlight the issue.

Campaigner Tim Haines said: “Bidwell West is a fantastic place to live, with residents who are passionate about their community, despite the challenges of living in a new housing development.

Alex Mayer MP with Bidwell West residents. Picture: Alex Mayer MPAlex Mayer MP with Bidwell West residents. Picture: Alex Mayer MP
Alex Mayer MP with Bidwell West residents. Picture: Alex Mayer MP

"A post box may seem minor, but it highlights a bigger issue - new developments often lack basic infrastructure. We need to build communities, not just houses.”

In response to the complaints, a Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Should any residents need to post a letter and are unable to visit their nearest post boxes on Bedford Road and Bidwell Hill, they can hand stamped letters to our postmen and women when they are delivering the post.”

According to Ms Mayer, Royal Mail guidelines state that residents should be within 500 metres of a post box. But Royal Mail has disputed this.

Ms Mayer said: “It’s clear these residents are getting a second-class service and it’s not good enough. Thriving communities need and deserve their own post box.

People value our postal service and if we want it to thrive then locals shouldn’t have to get in the car just to post a letter. Royal Mail need to get this fixed.”

