Music, workshops and activities set to mark official opening of Luton Henge

A free festival is taking place later this month to celebrate the opening of Luton Henge

Music, workshops and activities are set to mark a new landmark for Luton, when the Luton Henge Festival comes to town.

The festival will mark the opening of Luton Henge, a permanent art and nature space, designed as a place for community events, gatherings and reflections.

The henge has been created by award-winning artist Matthew Rosier on the site of a former BMX track, near the historic site of Waulud’s Bank.

It was commissioned by the Chilterns National Landscape and produced by Revolution Arts, a Luton-based arts charity, as part of the Nature Calling programme.

Work takes place to install the Standing Stones, a key part of the Luton Henge development

The henge features eight standing stones made from Totternhoe chalk, with a five-metre chalk circle as its centre. The site is being turned into a grassland meadow, through the planting of native wildflowers, grasses and shrubs.

The henge is located outside Marsh House Community Centre and is being officially unveiled at a free festival between 12pm and 9pm on Saturday July 26.

A full programme for the event is yet to be confirmed, but music and performances are expected, alongside creative workshops and family activities.

Lindsey Pugh, chief executive and creative director of Revolution Arts said: “Witnessing the rise of Luton Henge in recent weeks, outside our home at Marsh House, has been amazing.

“Luton Henge represents a joyful union of people and a shared creative ambition for Luton that responds to the incredible heritage of Marsh Farm.

“This location holds deep histories of spirituality and ritual - from Neolithic gatherings of people at the source of the River Lea, to contemporary collectives in the 80s and 90s motivated by positive social change and fuelled by music, from reggae and punk to rave.

“Luton Henge Festival will be an inspiration for future gatherings of people, honouring the past, celebrating the now and defining positive futures for this brilliant new cultural destination.”

