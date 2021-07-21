New contactless 'tap' point in The Mall to donate to Luton Foodbank

A new 'tap to donate' point for Luton Foodbank has been set up in The Mall

Located outside Tesco, next to the original food donation point, visitors to the centre now have another option if they wish to donate to Luton Foodbank.

The contactless station allows quick and hassle-free donations with a simple tap.

The ‘Tap to Donate’ point allows payees to increase or decrease the amount wishing to be donated, accepting payments of £3, £5 or £10 straight from a debit card.

Dharmi Patel and Liz Stringer, from luton Foodbank, attended a ceremony to unveil the new tap with mayor of Luton, Cllr Mahmood Hussain and The Mall’s general manager, Roy Greening

Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager at The Mall, said: “In supporting our charity of the year – Luton Foodbank – we’re delighted to announce the installation of our new ‘Tap to Donate’ point located outside Tesco here in The Mall.

"Alongside our food donation point, guests can now donate money in one simple tap of their card – providing the charity with much-needed funds required to continue their fantastic work here in Luton.