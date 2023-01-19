New toy store that started life as a market stall is opening in Dunstable this weekend
Cazidore is opening its first brick and mortar shop in the town
A brand new toy store that started out life as a market stall is opening its doors in Dunstable this weekend.
Cazidore started life in 2022 as an e-store and market stall – but is looking forward to welcoming shoppers through its doors when it opens the shop at The Quadrant on Saturday.
Advertisement
A spokesman for the shop said: “Our slogan - fun and learning have a new home – is exactly what we believe. Focusing on old-school wooden toys and offering a vast range, we want to bring back children's imaginative play.
"Tech advances are a fantastic thing for the world and for education for children but so are the traditional ways – those who created the tech grew up on wooden toys.”
Cazidore is hoping to open more physical stores throughout the year, with the Dunstable shop being open Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm.