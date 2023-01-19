New toy store that started life as a market stall is opening in Dunstable this weekend

A brand new toy store that started out life as a market stall is opening its doors in Dunstable this weekend.

Cazidore started life in 2022 as an e-store and market stall – but is looking forward to welcoming shoppers through its doors when it opens the shop at The Quadrant on Saturday.

Advertisement

A spokesman for the shop said: “Our slogan - fun and learning have a new home – is exactly what we believe. Focusing on old-school wooden toys and offering a vast range, we want to bring back children's imaginative play.

Cazidore is opening in the Quadrant

"Tech advances are a fantastic thing for the world and for education for children but so are the traditional ways – those who created the tech grew up on wooden toys.”