NHS recruitment drive in Luton to support 'working class communities'

Luton people are being encouraged to get on the NHS career ladder in a new NHS recruitment drive.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government has confirmed a new pilot to support an initial 1,000 people nationally from groups or areas worst hit by unemployment into careers in the health service – including in Luton.

Backed by £5 million nationally, the new pilot programme will teach important skills to support a move into the health and care sector, alongside support with job applications and preparing for interviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s hoping to target people who have been through the care system, unpaid carers, neurodivergent residents and the long term unemployed.

NHS National health service logo with a stethoscope.

Participants may also have the opportunity for a work placement with a local health and care employer.

Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes ICB and the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Health and Social Care Academy (hosted by Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust) are supporting the drive.

Felicity Cox, chief executive officer of Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said: “We’re delighted that we’ll be able to build and expand the work that’s already taking place in the local health and care system. Better access to good jobs, including in health and care, helps build healthier communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Stepping Into Health and Care Careers pathway has worked with 200 people to help them get into NHS careers. 20 have gone directly into NHS employment, 25 into work experience programmes and another 50 into further education or training. There is a further group of around 25 people who have joined the Volunteer To Career pathway.

“The Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Health and Care Academy, based at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, has developed strong partnerships with local Job Centres, adult education providers, councils and the voluntary sector, and we look forward to seeing even greater success in future.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “For too long, working class people have been boxed out of working in the NHS. As the largest employer in lots of towns around the country, the NHS should be acting as an engine of growth and employment within the very communities it serves.

“The 10 Year Health Plan is committed to tackling health inequalities – and we are hitting the ground running, making sure people in Luton, no matter their background, have a way out of the inactivity trap.

“Through our Plan for Change, we are delivering an NHS fit for the future and offering a ladder out of poverty and into work.”