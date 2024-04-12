On a quest Mac Pajka, Jasbir Nangla and Jaspal Nangla.

Now the tireless trio – self-styled wizard Mac Pajka and twin brother associates Jasbir and Jaspal Nangla – are setting out on a two week expedition to the mountains of Wales.

All three are involved in creative industries, both separately and together. Mac is the sole operator of Studio Melanix while Jasbir and Jaspal run Two Sides Studio, an independent record and artist management company.

Their joint venture is called Global Sanctuary, focusing on the outdoors and exploring natural beauty while celebrating a simple life.

Mac, who came to Luton as a nine-year-old and subsequently studied film and media at Barnfield College, explains their little escapades are actually to encourage others to follow suit.

He says: “Our aim is to show people that adventure can be found everywhere, no matter where you look. We start in Luton, pinpoint a place on the map that is reasonably distanced, and begin the walk.

“It’s not the destination but the route itself that is rewarding, allowing us to discover things we didn’t know were around us.”

Their first adventure was to the home of Stanley Kubrick in St Albans. Since then they’ve rambled to places like Bedford, Milton Keynes, London, Southend-on-Sea and Oxford, each time getting better at documenting their journeys.

Mac adds: “The walk to Wales in August will be our biggest yet – taking two weeks to complete the 150 mile journey. The documentary we make will highlight our mission and hopefully encourage those who watch it to depart on their own adventures.”

The Polish-born filmmaker’s first movie, Hunger, is available online and he’s currently working on a new one called Child of Theirs.

Mac calls himself a wizard and is also a talented sculptor.

He explains: “To make the clay workable, people need to give it their warmth. And by engaging both hands while concentrating their focus, they will be able to discover what I believe is crucial to understanding themselves . . . who they are and what they want.

"I’m particularly interested in alchemy, more specifically creative alchemy, gathering raw materials and by giving them life, turning them from something of no worth into something others would consider gold.”

Mac used to run an Alchemy of Sculpture workshop at the now-defunct Little Red Arts studio and intends bringing it back sometime soon.

The former Cardinal Newman pupil became an ambassador for Step Forward Luton - an organisation devoted to championing the diverse offerings of the town and showcasing what makes it special – because he wanted to be part of the community, combining his efforts with likeminded people to see the town thrive.

His latest initiative is Mystery Cinema, a project at Luton Library Theatre starting on May 18 to showcase great movies from around the world.

Mac says: “These are unique films that will change your life – if you allow them to.”