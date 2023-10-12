Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The parents of a teenager, who died of brain cancer, are holding a fundraiser to celebrate his would-be 15th birthday.

George Fox died in April 2022, 11 months after being diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumour.

The 13-year-old from Barton-le-Clay underwent multiple brain surgeries and treatment, even travelling to Germany and America for specialist procedures.

George was a huge lover of birthdays.

While he could not be saved, George won the hearts of thousands who supported him during his battle.

His parents Louise and Matt are inviting family, friends, supporters and cancer research campaigners to help them celebrate George’s 15th birthday on November 10. The event will raise money for Brain Cancer Research.

The couple says the young Arsenal supporter, nicknamed Gorgeous George, loved celebrating birthdays, and always made a big effort for his loved ones.

Louise, who has two other children, said: “The rest of our birthdays are in the summer so this time of year was all about George. We’d be on a countdown for going back to school, Halloween, Bonfire Night and George’s birthday. I think not being able to plan something for him would be heart-breaking.

Happy times - George with his family.

“George was massive on everybody’s birthdays and really cared what we got for his friends for theirs, so we really want to honour that. Our hope in using it to fundraise for Brain Tumour Research is that other families won’t have to be without their child on their birthdays in the future.

“We intend to hold a party for George every year until people stop coming, which I hope never happens.”

It is the second fundraising birthday event the couple have held since George’s death.

Last year, the event raised £22,000 for Brain Tumour Research, with further fundraising by his friends and family bringing the total to more than £58,000.

The amount is enough to fund 21 days of research at one of the charity’s four Centres of Excellence, each day costing £2,740.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “George’s sad story is a stark reminder of the indiscriminate nature of brain tumours, which can affect anyone at any time. They kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease since records began in 2002.

“We’re determined to change this and are so grateful for the continued support of Louise and Matt. We wish them every success with Gorgeous George’s 15th Birthday Bash, which is a wonderful tribute to a very special boy. Together we will find a cure.”

George’s latest birthday bash will be held at Venue 360’s Riverside Suite, Luton, on Friday November 10 from 8pm. Guests are asked to ‘dress gorgeous with a touch of red’.

There will be live music, a silent auction and several raffles offering prizes from a David Lloyd family membership, city break and meals out, to sports memorabilia and tickets.