Petition calls for Luton Carnival re-think after date is moved for “biggest weekend in living memory”

A community group in Luton is appealing for a “rethink” of Luton Carnival – which it says “has become diminished in stature”.

Luton Urban Radio’s management committee is calling for a consultation on the carnival’s future format and wants to see a ‘resurgent’ day-long Festival of Carnival at Wardown Park in May 2025.

A statement from the group said: “Over the years, the carnival caught the imagination of the town and grew to the extent that it became the nation’s largest one-day carnival celebration.

Luton Carnival 2010 - procession around Luton Town Centre.

“Many of us cherish memories of long sunny afternoons centred on Wardown Park with the many floats, community stalls, and events around the lake – in short, a great day out for all the family.”

However, the group believes that since the pandemic, a change has taken place and was dismayed that it was rescheduled due to BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

The statement continued: “With no consultation, the event has been relocated to the town centre with a much shorter linear route. Without the park as a focus, opportunities for community stalls, Luton sound system locations, and family events have been much reduced.

"In previous years – when carnival was a jewel in the crown in the town’s calendar – it would have been unthinkable for such an iconic event to be shunted aside. Now that it is a shadow of its former self it could offer little resistance and was meekly re-scheduled.”

A committee spokesman claimed the ‘unwanted’ changes have downgraded the ‘status, duration, scale, and impact’ of the carnival.

The statement added: "Carnival used to be done ‘by us’ but now it feels like it’s being done ‘to us’. To reach a position where its future is at least shaped ‘with us’, we feel honest discussions need to begin right now.”

Management committee member Taryn Harris was inspired to join the campaign as a ‘proud’ member of the Luton community.

She said: “My childhood memories of joyously participating in the carnival, adorned in vibrant costumes and parading on floats through Wardown Park, are etched in my heart. It's time to reclaim the spirit of inclusivity and cultural celebration that defined Luton Carnival, ensuring its revival as a beacon of community cohesion and festivity for all.”

Visit Change.Org to sign the petition.