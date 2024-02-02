Luton Carnival last year. Picture: June Essex

Luton International Carnival is gearing up for the town’s “biggest weekend in living memory” after announcing its new date.

Following BBC Radio 1’s big reveal that it had chosen Luton for its three-day festival this week – the town will be hosting two major events over the Spring bank holiday weekend.

In a statement, UK Centre for Carnival Arts which organises the carnival, said: “We were only too happy to move this year’s carnival to the Monday so there is less pressure on key services, and to ensure smoother access for those people coming through the town centre to attend the Big Weekend.

“We at UKCCA are so excited that Radio 1’s Big Weekend is coming to Luton this year. This is a huge opportunity for the town to showcase itself to the whole of the country. Tens of thousands of people will descend on Luton that weekend and experience the best of our wonderfully rich, vibrant and welcoming town.”

The festival in Stockwood Park will be held from Friday, May 24, to Sunday, May 26, with the carnival starting at 12pm on Monday, May 27.

The organisers continued: “As for Luton Carnival, this year our family-friendly, child-focused event will once again bring the town centre alive on Monday 27 May from 12:00-18:00 and will feature participants from Luton's diverse communities, including schools and community groups, and guest carnival artists from across the UK. UKCCA is very proud that our carnival celebrates the diversity of Luton and the carnival genre - a truly unique carnival.”

The theme for this year is ‘Luton Flying High’ – with the event promising a celebration of all things Luton. The carnival is sponsored by Luton Rising, the trading name of London Luton Airport Ltd and its partners include Luton Association of Mas Bands, Luton Council, The Culture Trust, University of Bedfordshire, Skill Lab and Active Luton.