Petition to save Luton and Dunstable Hospital social club bar passes 1,000 signatures

A petition to save the Luton and Dunstable Hospital’s social club bar has attracted more than 1,000 signatures.

Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust announced controversial plans last month to take over the management of the facility from February 1 2026.

Under the proposals the licensed bar will close, and will no longer be open in the evenings and weekends for non-National Health Service functions.

A petition, set up by social club steward Paula Weedon, which has attracted 1,034 signatures at the time of writing, claims the decision has been taken without staff being properly consulted.

The petition writes: “This space has served NHS workers for decades - as a place to unwind, connect with colleagues, and support one another across departments.

“It’s more than just a bar; it’s part of the hospital’s community culture.

“We believe this closure is unfair, short-sighted, and dismissive of the staff who continue to invest in the club - financially and socially.”

The petition calls on the trust to pause the planned closure of the bar, engage in formal consultation with staff, review the financial history of the social club and protect the social space for current and future NHS staff.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request to the trust has not been answered, despite a deadline of September 26 being agreed for a response.

The FOI has requested all internal communications, emails, reports, meeting notes, memos, or other documents discussing the closure or repurposing of the social club or its bar facilities, including communication between trust leadership, estates/property teams, staff wellbeing representatives, and any external stakeholders.

It has also requested documentation relating to staff wage deductions, contributions, or payroll donations made in support of the social club, records or policies detailing how those deductions are authorised, collected, allocated, and managed and any agreements, guidance, or financial reports referencing how staff contributions were intended to support the club’s services.

Paula told Luton News: “This puts the trust in breach of the Freedom of Information Act 2000, and we are preparing to escalate to the Information Commissioner’s Office, given the lack of meaningful consultation with staff, breach of FOI duties and continued silence from the trust.”

Due to the delay in answering the FOI request, Paula has written to the trust asking for an internal review of her request.

The trust was approached for comment, but did not respond by our deadline.

At the time, they said: “We will continue to serve food, with the trust taking over the management of the kitchen, and the hall will remain open for staff to use for activities, meetings, sports and Friday prayers.

“It is important to clarify that the trust does not currently have any involvement in the running of the club but licenses the premises to a Social Club Committee, who manage its day-to-day running and charge a membership fee to staff and non-staff members. As such, the trust had no formal role in its governance or membership matters and therefore did not consult with staff who were members of the club about its management."

The petition to save the social club’s bar can be viewed here.