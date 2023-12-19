Photography business in Luton praised by MP for raising more than £40k for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A photography business in Luton that has raised more than £40k with its fundraising has been given a shout out by Luton North MP.

Oakley Studios on Emerald Road featured on Sarah Owen MP’s ‘Small Business Saturday Shout Out’, where the MP regularly spotlights ‘fantastic’ businesses in the Luton North area.

She said: “The very wonderful David and Sue have decades of experience and are a true treasure in Luton. They put you at ease immediately and David’s skill behind the camera brings the best out of anyone in front of his camera.

David and Sue Doyle (owners of Oakley Studios Luton) with Sarah Owen MP

"On top of this, they do amazing work to support charities like Keech Hospice Care and have contributed to over £40k of fundraising! A small business with a big heart and packed full of talent.”

Earlier in the year, the studio turned a memorable image of the famous sycamore tree near Hadrian's Wall into a piece of art and donated it to Keech Hospice.

David Doyle, who owns the studio with his wife Sue, said: “In an exciting turn of events, it was revealed that Oakley Studios had previously photographed Ms. Owen's PA, Georgia, as a baby over 20 years ago and also captured the cherished moments of her parents' wedding a few years earlier.

