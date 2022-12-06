Picture Gallery: King Charles visits Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Luton

He had already stopped off at the Town Hall

Luton continued its brush with royalty today (December 6) as King Charles visited the newly built Guru Nanak Gurdwara.

The King was greeted by Professor Gurch Randhawa, member of the Sikh Congregation at the Gurdwara, Deputy Lieutenant and Director of the Institute for Health Research at the University of Bedfordshire – while local primary school children and congregation members outside.

He had the chance to visit the Luton Sikh Soup Kitchen Stand and speak volunteers about the impact that food poverty is having on the local community.

Youngsters had the chance to chat to the King as he met volunteers who run the Sikh School and spoke to students learning Punjabi and traditional music. His Majesty also met local GP’s who ran the Vaisakhi Vaccine Clinic during the pandemic and volunteers who operate the 24-hour kitchen and feed members of the local community.

The King has already visited Luton Town Hall earlier in the day.

His third and final stop in Luton is to visit Luton DART – and take a ride on the shuttle due to open next year.

