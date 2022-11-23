Residents want zero tolerance on litter in Luton and more investment is needed to tackle the problem, a meeting heard.

An update on the current preventative approaches to tackle littering was presented to the borough council’s overview and scrutiny board.

The committee was consulted about “a proposal to pursue an arrangement with a commercial operator to support on enviro-crime and anti-social behaviour enforcement work, subject to executive approval”.

Rubbish discarded near a bin

“Litter is a big problem,” warned Labour South councillor David Agbley. “If you want investment in Luton, unless you handle this you’re not going to have that prosperity.

“Our residents want zero tolerance to litter in this town. It’s not enough. We need to invest more. How many visible deterrent patrols are we going to see?”

Neighbourhood operations manager Jennifer Wyatt replied: “There are nine uniformed enforcement officers. They also deal with abandoned unlicensed vehicles and fly-tipping. They’re not just focused on littering. There are two officers all day every day in the town centre. This proposal would ensure more staff and working on Sundays. Two vehicles cover the whole borough. The team have been operating to about 50 per cent.”

Service manager for neighbourhood services Vicky Hawkes said: “There are still some vacancies. There are currently six officers, with two in the town centre and four covering the remainder of the town.”

Liberal Democrat Barnfield councillor David Franks explained: “The situation is as bad as it seems because the council cut the number of street cleaners by almost 50 per cent and reduced the budget for enforcement. You don’t get better services by cutting the budgets and sacking half of the street cleaners.”

Labour Farley councillor Mahmood Hussain retorted: “When we agreed to put an extra £2m into the cleansing, you asked your group to vote against it. It’s important the executive does this and implements it as quickly as possible. If the pilot works we’ll continue with it. If it doesn’t work, then we’ll think of something else.”

Liberal Democrat Wigmore councillor Peter Chapman said: “There are only two ways to change littering, one is by enforcement and the other through attitude.

“The reason there’s a litter problem is a huge amount of people don’t care. The whole of society cared in the past. It’s about attitudes.

“Nine people is going to make no difference at all to a town the size of Luton. We should have a massive campaign around head teachers and community leaders organising a day where the whole town is out cleaning.”

Liberal Democrat Stopsley councillor David Wynn warned about the expense, saying: “It shouldn’t be costing a pile of money through the pilot.”

Labour Challney councillor Tahir Malik described it as “important to have a strong policy”, referring to it as “one of the main issues in our town”.

