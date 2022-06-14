Brenda Brereton, 52, and Gaynor Gibbs, 57, organised a party to celebrate the Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee on Thursday, June 2, from midday.

The day featured games including pin the diamond on the crown, 'Guess how many sweets are in the jar', 'Guess the name of the Teddy Bear', hop scotch, netball and basketball, while there were even stocks for cheeky children - or adults!

Brenda said: "It was amazing, amazing. We had 150 people turn up, so that was really good, and the children loved it.

Lovers Walk celebrations. Photo: Gaynor Gibbs.

"We closed the road at 8am and everybody was getting up and about. The men were up their ladders putting up bunting from Lovers Walk to the top."

Gaynor said: “Residents began to decorate the street with bunting, stringing it across the road.

"Many had decorated their own homes with red, white and blue, and also with bunting and flowers to mark the special occasion.

"The age range of the children ran from one-day-old (Archie, born on 1st June, who put in a short appearance) up to age 94 - Sylvia and Betty.”

Lovers Walk celebrations. Photo: Gaynor Gibbs.

Each family chipped in the same amount of money so as Brenda and Gaynor could collect a bumper banquet from Costco, including sandwiches, chicken nuggets, wraps, pastries, scones with cream and jam, a big Union Jack cake, and more.

The party was also an opportunity to fundraise and residents raised over £250 for Macmillan Cancer Support UK in memory of a neighbour.

Gaynor said: “We would like to thank Chicks Crop Shop, Infinity Roses, and other residents who donated to the raffle, especially Jan and Pete Garner who donated a special limited edition Steiff bear to name and raise money for our charity.”

Lovers Walk celebrations. Photo: Gaynor Gibbs.

Brenda said: "Years ago everybody used to know everybody and when you walked past somebody in the street you would always say hello. We're quite lucky, we've always been a nice road and it's all about getting the community together."

She added: "It's amazing; the Queen has been on the throne for 70 years.

"We might not get another Jubilee, so I think we should throw another one - 71 years, 72 years. Every one is special."

