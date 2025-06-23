Police release picture of missing woman last seen at Luton Airport

By Clare Turner
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 10:23 BST
Have you seen her?
Officers are appealing for your help to find Tatiana.

The 55-year-old was last seen at Luton Airport on Friday (June 20), but has not arrived at her expected destination.

Tatiana, from Dorking, is 5ft 4in, with dark red hair. She wears glasses and was last seen in a green T-shirt, black leggings, and white trainers.

Police are concerned for Tatiana’s welfare so if you have seen her or have any info, call police on 101 quoting PR/45250074869.

