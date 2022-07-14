Popular Dunstable pub roars back into business after £220k major refurb

Dunstable’s popular White Lion pub in Chalk Hill has re-opened its doors and is looking forward to welcoming customers after a major refurb costing £220,000.

The spacious garden has been beautifully landscaped with a shady pergola area – a real bonus in the current heatwave – as well as additional bench seating and festoon lighting.

And inside it retains all its traditional charm but with a new lease of life.

The White Lion team are looking forward to welcoming customers to the newly-revamped pub

The good news for loyal patrons is that the revamped menu contains an array of pub classics including the much-loved Sunday roast.

Newly installed HD TVs will show all the major events on the sporting calendar, starting with the Women’s Euros.

It’s owned by independent award-winning pub operators Punch Pubs & Co, who won Best Leased and Tenanted Pub Company in the 2020 and 2022 Publican Awards.

A welcoming sight - the bar at the White Lion which has undergone a £220,000 refresh inside and out

At the helm is management partner Heidi Gorman who said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for the whole team. We’re looking forward to welcoming guests back into the White Lion. The community is long overdue a great ‘proper’ pub, and this is it.”

Senior operations manager Sarah Edmunds commented: “We’re incredibly proud to have been able to significantly invest in this pub. It looks fantastic and is now a place for visitors to enjoy.”

She added: “I have no doubt the White Lion will quickly become the hub of the community.