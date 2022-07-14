Popular Dunstable pub roars back into business after £220k major refurb

Dunstable’s popular White Lion pub in Chalk Hill has re-opened its doors and is looking forward to welcoming customers after a major refurb costing £220,000.
The spacious garden has been beautifully landscaped with a shady pergola area – a real bonus in the current heatwave – as well as additional bench seating and festoon lighting.
And inside it retains all its traditional charm but with a new lease of life.
The good news for loyal patrons is that the revamped menu contains an array of pub classics including the much-loved Sunday roast.
Newly installed HD TVs will show all the major events on the sporting calendar, starting with the Women’s Euros.
It’s owned by independent award-winning pub operators Punch Pubs & Co, who won Best Leased and Tenanted Pub Company in the 2020 and 2022 Publican Awards.
At the helm is management partner Heidi Gorman who said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for the whole team. We’re looking forward to welcoming guests back into the White Lion. The community is long overdue a great ‘proper’ pub, and this is it.”
Senior operations manager Sarah Edmunds commented: “We’re incredibly proud to have been able to significantly invest in this pub. It looks fantastic and is now a place for visitors to enjoy.”
She added: “I have no doubt the White Lion will quickly become the hub of the community.
"Our new management partner Heidi has extensive local knowledge and experience, and we look forward to working alongside her to ensure this great pub's success for many years to come.”