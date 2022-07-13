Luton council given powers to fine motorists who flout traffic laws

Plans to fine motorists in Luton who flout specific traffic laws are to proceed, following a consultation process about the issue.

Extra enforcement powers are being given to local authorities to tackle moving traffic conventions, which could leave drivers facing a £70 fine.

The regulations would cover pedestrian zones, box junctions, banned turns and no entry signs, which are currently the responsibility of Bedfordshire Police.

Two trial sites are Manchester Street between its junctions of Gordon Street and Wellington Street, and George Street between its junction with Wellington Street and Park Street.

A report was presented to the borough council’s executive In April to adopt these powers through the Traffic Management Act 2004.

The committee agreed to the adoption of the new powers and an application has been submitted to the Secretary of State for Transport for a designation order to begin monitoring and enforcement at the initial trial locations.

No enforcement activity has been undertaken as the designation order has still to be granted by the Secretary of State, according to a report to the executive.

“This initiative contributes towards the ambition to make Luton a net zero carbon town by 2040 using parking enforcement tools and powers to maintain a safe road network and minimise congestion caused by misuse of the road network,” said the report.

The council received 45 responses, with 55 per cent describing it as “a positive idea” and 40 per cent of respondents saying the opposite.

Those opposed to this considered it “a money making scheme,” and suggested a lack of any safety reasons for implementing these powers.

“Warning notices would be issued initially for a period of time to first time offenders, in line with the requirements of obtaining approval to use the powers from the Department for Transport,” the report added.

“This will also apply to any new locations considered for enforcement at any future point.

“A restriction such as a banned turn or no entry is only introduced when a clear traffic management or safety need exists.

“In the case of the two trial locations, it was clearly stated in the consultation that the pedestrian area has a high number of vehicles breaching the restriction. This can cause conflict between vehicles and pedestrians.”

Finance portfolio holder and Labour Limbury councillor Rob Roche told the executive: “The consultation sought views from the local community as to whether it was a good idea or not for the council to adopt the powers.

“It also set out the rationale behind the two trial locations selected, Manchester Street and George Street pedestrian zones in the town centre,” he explained.

Labour Saints councillor Javed Hussain, in supporting the decision, advised anyone calling it ‘a money making scheme’: “There’s a simple answer to that comment. Don’t do the crime and you won’t pay the fine.

“To that cohort of people, it’s not money-making. If you don’t commit the offence, you avoid having to pay anything.”