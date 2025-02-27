Post Office branch set to reopen in Luton three months after closing

Post Office sign. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Just months after Luton Point’s Post Office branch closed down, a new location is opening in the town centre.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The branch inside of WH Smith closed in January when the store shut for good. But the Post Office says it is reinstating its services in the town centre with a new location at unit 27 in the Luton Point.

The replacement store will open on Wednesday, April 16 at 1pm, and will be open seven days a week – with extended hours (Monday to Saturday: 9am – 6pm and Sunday: 11am – 4pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Post Office said: “The new premises will have a wide door with level access at the entrance. Internally, there will be a hearing loop and space for a wheelchair.

“We are keen to re-open the branch as soon as possible and so we have decided to go ahead with our plans. The opportunity to give feedback on access into and within the premises will close on 26 March.”

You can send your views to [email protected], call 03452 66 01 15 or share your opinions on consultation online – with the branch code 133134.

Rachel Hopkins MP welcomed the mews and said: “I am very glad that the Post Office have now confirmed a new branch will be opening in Unit 27 of Luton Point in April 2025

“Although the location of the new branch has now been confirmed, the Post Office are still seeking your views on access to the new premises and further feedback on their plans.”