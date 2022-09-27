Praise and thanks for Luton's dedicated Macmillan supporters

The Macmillan Luton Committee has been dedicated to supporting people with cancer for an amazing 23 years.

It has raised more than £500,000 since 1999.

And its hard work – increasing awareness as well as boosting funds - has won praise from the charity’s relationship fundraising manager Jessica Zaremba.

The Macmillan Luton Committee with the charity's relationship fundraising manager Jessica Zaremba who has praised them for their hard work and dedication

Advertisement

She said: “We cannot thank the Luton committee enough.

"Their support over the years has helped Macmillan to be there for people living with cancer in the local community.

"It is with dedication like theirs that we can support those going through the toughest times of their lives.

"At Macmillan we give people with cancer everything we’ve got.

Advertisement

"If you’re diagnosed, your worries are our worries. We will help you live life as fully as you can.”

The Macmillan Luton Committee has turned its hand to various activities over the years, including quiz nights, charity stalls and balls, curry nights, collections and much more, proving that the heart of fundraising is in events that involve the whole community.

Its passionate and inspired committee members have been the driving force in ensuring its success.

Advertisement

Money raised has been used in a number of ways – more recently to help fund Macmillan support workers, metastatic breast cancer clinical nurse specialists and lung support workers in Bedford and Luton.

Jessica added: “We’re going all out to find even better ways to help people with cancer, bringing forward the day when everyone gets life-transforming support from day one.”