Over 100 food delivery drivers in Luton took part in strike after seeing pay nosedive

More than 100 food delivery drivers in Luton took part in a day of action on Friday over pay and conditions.

The drivers, who are all self employed, were taking action against Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo after they say their pay has nosedived in recent years.

The drivers claim their payments for each delivery have been driven down, from a high of around £9 to around £3 for each trip now.

The strike continued into the evening

Around 100 food delivery drivers gathered outside McDonalds in George Street, Luton on Friday, from 10am-midnight. The group, Luton All Food Delivery Drivers, has around 200 people on its Whats App.

They say they also had a good response from passersby supporting their action.

Many of the drivers have been working with the companies for around two to three years.

One man leading the action said: “Before, we used to make around 15 to 20 deliveries a day, but now that they are employing more drivers it’s gone down to around five or six a day.

Around 100 drivers joined the day of action

"Some people are working from 7am to around 2.30am the next day just to make a living.”

But he says the companies’ response to concerns has been to say the drivers could always move on to other jobs.

"They have so many drivers lined up so they can get rid of us and they just don’t care,” he said.

The drivers are self-employed, which means they are responsible for all the costs for their car, insurance, including food delivery insurance, and fuel costs which have risen dramatically over the past six months.

"We are working long hours and we are struggling,” the campaigner said. “We want some sort of a pay rise.”

The drivers are asking for better pay, an increase to cover increased fuel costs and revisit how drivers are contacted when out on jobs.

A gig economy trade union, the IWGB, has also contacted the group offering support.

An Uber Eats spokesperson said: "We offer a flexible way for couriers to earn by using the app when and where they choose. We know that the vast majority of couriers are satisfied with their experience on the app, however we regularly engage with couriers to look at how we can improve their experience."