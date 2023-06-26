Luton hosted its second-ever LGBTQ+ pride event at the weekend - with crowds taking to the streets of the Hat District to celebrate being themselves.

On Saturday (June 24), Pride in Luton ended its week of activism and community engagement with a day-long music and arts event for all Luton residents to enjoy.

From 1pm, the Hat District came alive with performances on a main stage next to the Hat Factory and another in Bute Street’s new pocket park.

The community came together for day filled with fun

The crowds began to gather and were entertained by both local and international acts - Luton’s own Jaymi Hensley and girl group Stooshe. During the day at both stages, residents and visitors from further afield were treated to performances and activist speeches. MP for Luton South, Rachel Hopkins stopped by to enjoy the festivities.

She said: “It’s absolutely brilliant and vibrant - embracing all our community. It’s great to have support from the local authority, and great to see easyJet getting involved. I am all too happy to come down and show my support.

Drag queen superstar Asifa Lahore hosted on the main stage after leading a parade with Bhangra Smash Up. Asifa is a Pakistani Muslim performer who regularly does shows in Luton. She said that being in the town for pride was very meaningful.

Union J's Jaymi Hensley is a proud Lutonian who came to the town to perform on Saturday

Asifa said: “I think by me being here and representing the Asian community, not only does it show reconciliation but it shows that there is so much diversity in the queer community and that's what matters.”

Inside the Hat Factory, drag artists read books published by Luton-based Formy Books to children who sang along with nursery rhymes. Meanwhile, upstairs teenagers wrote poetry and enjoyed arts and crafts. Thames and Chiltern CPS, Bedfordshire Police, easyJet Holidays, Mecca Bingo and other stalls spoke with the public - with PSCO Danny McHugh showing off his dance moves.