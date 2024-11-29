Prizes handed out during visit from Lidl’s Christmas cola truck in Luton
Botond came with his wife and two small children to take pictures with the huge truck.
The dad said: “It’s quite good because we were thinking originally that it was the Coca Cola truck, it’s not, but it’s still nice.
“Our little one is obsessed with trucks, fire engines and lorries.”
The first 250 visitors were given present boxes when the vehicle arrived at 12pm, and one in 10 of these boxes had a ‘Golden Ticket’ giving shoppers £100 towards their food shop at Lidl.
Shirley, who queued with Cara and Aaron for the lucky dip, said: “I’m hoping I can get Christmas paid for.”
Guests also had the chance to win more Lidl Plus goodies. The truck’s final stop will be in Bournemouth on Saturday (November 30).
