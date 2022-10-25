Luton Council has been granted £100,000 to help its campaign to ensure private landlords meet minimum energy efficiency standards.

Since April 2020 privately rented homes in England and Wales are required to meet the minimum energy efficiency standard of Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) band E before they can be let, unless a valid exemption is in place. Each local authority is the enforcement authority for their area.

The competition supports local authorities to raise awareness of the regulations to both landlords and tenants as well as building capacity to tackle the identification of non-compliant landlords. The funding can also be used to support local authorities to create processes to enforce the PRS Regulations.

By March 2023 the Private Sector Housing Team aims to identify non-compliant properties in the borough and engage with landlords to ensure their property is brought up to standard, improving the quality of private rented accommodation across the town.

The £6.3 million competition is funded by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and managed by the Midlands Net Zero Hub.

Councillor Tom Shaw, portfolio holder for housing, said: “We are thrilled to be receiving this funding. It will enable the team to direct resources to the enforcement of this important piece of legislation. Many people in the town are currently living in poorly insulated, cold, damp homes. With the current high fuel costs, it is essential that landlords fulfil their duty to upgrade the energy efficiency of their property to the required standard. This will help residents keep warm and keep fuel bills lower. The council will issue financial penalties where necessary, to ensure landlords comply. This work will go towards the council’s ambition to make Luton a carbon neutral and climate resilient town by 2040.”

Michael Gallagher, Head of Midlands Net Zero Hub, said: “Through improving the quality of housing stock, the whole project looks to target over 95,000 of the worst-performing private rented homes with the ultimate aim of tackling fuel poverty and reducing carbon emissions produced by the domestic housing sector.”