Questions over new cafe in Wigmore Park as Luton Rising reaffirms commitment to building new skatepark

A resident group in Luton has criticised Luton Rising over the delays to Wigmore Park’s new skate facilities and play areas.

Friends of Wigmore Park’s page shared images of an enclosed area, where the former pavilion had been before an arson attack in September.

At the time of the blaze, Luton Rising said the fire at the Wigmore Pavilion “impacted on the company’s longer-term vision” to refurbish it, with Luton Borough Council demolishing the building.

Now, residents want answers about what the site will be used for. On Facebook, group admin, Jeff Morgan, said: “This is the site of the fenced off area by the car park that was once the pavilion. The site was meant to become a cafe. It is a total mystery as to what is going on, as a new chalk base is being covered in top soil.” In June 2024, Luton Rising revealed it would be building a skate park and play areas, as well as a community cafe.

And in September, Luton Borough Council said: “Regarding the potential redevelopment of the site, Luton Rising is still working with the council on plans to open a new café, with a view of obtaining public feedback before making any final decisions.” A spokesperson for the council said: “...due to the depth of excavations required to remove the concrete base, a sub-base has been installed. Top soil is now being applied over the sub-base to make the area safe.

“The top soil works are due to finish by 16th June, then the hoarding will be removed and a smaller fence matching the existing will be installed.

“We anticipate these works to be complete by the end of July, this will leave the area safe in advance of Luton Rising’s works to provide alternative facilities.”

While Luton Rising confirmed it is “still committed to delivering a new skatepark and playpark in Wigmore Valley Park”.

Their spokesperson said: “Following the pause to the works on the skatepark we have taken the time to review our plans in order to accelerate the delivery of some further improvements.

“A detailed programme of works is still being finalised, but we aim to re-start in August with a view to completing all elements by the end of March 2026.”

But there was no mention of the community cafe.

Jeff added: “Once again, despite making promises, Luton Rising have failed to deliver on its commitments to the local community and park users after consultations that took place in 2018. Seven years later they have delivered nothing despite funding major airport projects.”