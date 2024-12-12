Questions raised by resident group after Wigmore Park's new facilities delayed

The site of the new skatepark in Wigmore Park. Picture: Jeff Morgan

A resident group in Luton has criticised Luton Rising over the lack of progress made to Wigmore Park’s new skate facilities and play areas after construction was delayed.

Luton Rising revealed that the project is now due to be completed later in 2025 after the construction was rearranged to incorporate essential drainage improvements with groundworks expected to start in the spring.

It was also announced that Wigmore Pavilion would need to be demolished after a fire earlier in the year.

A letter from the Friends of Wigmore Park (FoWP) to Christopher Hall, communications and engagement manager at Luton Rising, read: “FoWP discovered by chance Luton Rising's response to the skatepark and pavilion debacle, which we shared with our members on Sunday.

“We are somewhat surprised and disappointed that drainage was not incorporated into the design of the site after Luton Rising’s 2018 consultation.

“This is particularly concerning after a 29-page bore hole and soil analysis report, that focused on a location inside the proposed skatepark site, was published by Luton Rising.

“This puts into question whether Luton Rising has demonstrated due diligence regarding the skatepark, as Luton Rising had the information but did not act on it.”

A spokesperson for Luton Rising said: “Works to construct the new skate park and play area in Wigmore Park were granted full planning consent in 2021, following thorough community consultation that included nearby residents. The plans were positively received and Luton Rising made a commitment to deliver these improvements in advance of any wider consented programme of works at the airport.

"Drainage considerations were a key part of the planning permission process, informed by earlier site investigations. The designs are evolving to incorporate more practical and cost-effective solutions that align with site topography and current standards.”

The group also raised concerns over the noise pollution created by the new skatepark: “The location of the proposed skatepark will likely generate noise complaints, as it is opposite residential properties but despite our concerns being dismissed at the time, we made them again, as the plans contain no noise screening.”

The spokesperson for Luton Rising added: “Regarding noise concerns, the new skate park has been designed with concrete surfaces, which are significantly quieter than metal ramps. During planning, the project's location and potential impacts were fully assessed.

“Luton Rising remains the licence holder for Wigmore Park and, as part of our long-term plans, we are committed to supporting a community trust to manage the park.

“We understand the community's disappointment and we regret the delays that have resulted from our efforts to secure the best outcomes for the project. We remain committed to delivering the new facilities in 2025, fulfilling our pledges to the community and helping more people to enjoy the benefit of the park.”