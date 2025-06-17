Replacement Post Office to open in Luton months after closing WHSmith branch

Post Office sign. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The Post Office will be bringing its services back to Luton town centre next month – less than six months after its WHSmith branch closed.

The postal service will be based in Unit 27 of the Luton Point and will be open every day to serve the community in the centre of Luton.

It will open at 1pm on July 31 and will be open from 9am to 6pm between Monday and Saturday, and from 11am to 4pm on Sundays.

This will be a main Post Office – offering the same wide range of services.

The new premises will have a wide door with level access at the entrance, a hearing loop and wheelchair space at the serving points.

A spokesperson for the Post Office said: “During consultation we received 42 responses welcoming the return of Post Office Services to the area.”

Rachel Hopkins MP welcomed the news in February after writing to the Post Office about securing a new alternative location in the town.