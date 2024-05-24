Rise in mortgage possession claims in Luton new figures show
A charity has warned the cost-of-living crisis and high mortgage costs are putting people in danger of becoming homeless.
Figures from the Ministry of Justice show 105 mortgage possession claims were made in Luton in the year to March – 12 of which led to a property being repossessed by a bailiff.
For comparison, in 2022-23 there were 87 claims, leading to 13 homes being repossessed.
If a claim is successful, the defendant will be ordered to leave the property. If they do not come to an agreement with the claimant they can be evicted, leading to a repossession.
In the first quarter of 2024 there were 5,182 such claims made across England and Wales – a 28 per cent increase from 4,035 a year earlier.
Mortgage rates remain at high levels since surging in late 2021, albeit with some rates being cut in recent months.
The figures show renters are also suffering, with a six per cent increase in landlord claims over the same period across the country.
In Luton, landlords made 687 claims in the year to March, with 251 resulting in a repossession. This was up from 2022-23, when there were 566.
Law Society president Nick Emmerson said: "We are concerned about the number of people who are at risk of becoming homeless.
"With the cost-of-living crisis and high interest rates, many are struggling with rent and mortgage payments and are at risk of losing their homes."
He cautioned legal aid is the only hope for many, but "remains out of reach", with more law firms no longer offering advice.
A Treasury spokesperson said: "Interest rates are high across the developed world as economies work to tackle high inflation and the UK is no different.
"While it is welcome news that we have met the pledge to halve inflation, we know many people are continuing to struggle.
"Anyone struggling with their mortgages should contact their lender, and where relevant, consider the flexibilities in our Mortgage Charter, which can make it easier to manage monthly repayments and gives extra protections against repossessions."