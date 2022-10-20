Road closure announced ahead of repairs to collapsed sewer in Luton town centre
The repairs will take around 9 days with diversions in place
Customers have been informed but a spokesman for Thames Water said: “We’re carrying out a repair to a collapsed sewer on the carriageway of High Town Road, Luton.
“We’re starting the repair on October 22 and we expect this to take approximately nine days.
“We will have a traffic diversion in place via Duke Street, Back Street, Burr Street and Midland Road.
“We’ve sent letters to customers and had road signage in place to let people know the work will be taking place.
“We’re sorry for any inconvenience and disruption while we carry out this repair.”
For further information contact Thames Water via its website here or email [email protected]