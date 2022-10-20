News you can trust since 1891

Road closure announced ahead of repairs to collapsed sewer in Luton town centre

The repairs will take around 9 days with diversions in place

By Olga Norford
25 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2022, 3:54pm

Work to repair a collapsed sewer in High Town Road, Luton, is due to begin on Saturday.

The work is expected to take around nine days with traffic diversions in place.

Customers have been informed but a spokesman for Thames Water said: “We’re carrying out a repair to a collapsed sewer on the carriageway of High Town Road, Luton.

High Town Road, Luton, is due to close for 9 days while repairs to a collapsed sewer are carried out

Most Popular

“We’re starting the repair on October 22 and we expect this to take approximately nine days.

Read More

Read More
Luton man charged in nationwide courier fraud investigation

“We will have a traffic diversion in place via Duke Street, Back Street, Burr Street and Midland Road.

“We’ve sent letters to customers and had road signage in place to let people know the work will be taking place.

Advertisement

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience and disruption while we carry out this repair.”

For further information contact Thames Water via its website here or email [email protected]

WorkThames WaterLuton